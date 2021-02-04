Dog survives six hours in toilet with leopard

A stray dog that was chasedinto the washroom of a house by a leopard in Bilinele villageof Dakshina Kannada district survived six hours with itspredator which did not harm the dog once the door was lockedfrom outside.

The house owner Jayalakshmi locked the asbestos-roofedtoilet from outside when she saw the tail of the leopard afterhearing the noise early Wednesday morning.

Forest department officials were promptly informed andthey reached the spot after 7 AM.

They were amazed to see from a window both the animalslying on two sides of the washroom.

Forest officers who brought in tranquilizer darts tosedate the animal, failed in their attempt to trap the leopardas it broke through the roof and the nets outside the house toescape into the nearby forest.

Meanwhile, the dog walked out free through the doorwhen it was opened.

The deputy conservator of Forests (Dakshina Kannada) VKarikalan said two separate cages had been set for the animalnear the house if it chanced to come to the area again.

