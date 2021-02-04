Left Menu

PM Modi releases postage stamp to mark beginning of centenary celebrations of Chauri Chaura incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released a postage stamp dedicated to mark the beginning of centenary celebrations of the Chauri Chaura incident in Uttar Pradesh, via video conferencing.

ANI | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-02-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 12:23 IST
PM Modi releases postage stamp to mark beginning of centenary celebrations of Chauri Chaura incident
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released a postage stamp dedicated the Chauri-Chaura incident at the Centenary Celebrations in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released a postage stamp dedicated to mark the beginning of centenary celebrations of the Chauri Chaura incident in Uttar Pradesh, via video conferencing. Addressing the people at the event in Chauri-Chaura, Prime Minister Modi said, "Incident of Chauri Chaura was not limited to a police station being set on fire. The message of the incident was huge. Due to various reasons, it was treated as a minor incident, but we should see it in context. The fire was not just in the station but in the hearts of people."

"It is unfortunate that martyrs of Chauri Chaura incident have not been discussed as much as they should have been. Although, they have not been given significance in pages of history but their blood is in the soil of the country and keeps inspiring us," he said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on the occasion.

The centenary celebrations and various events planned by the State government have started in all 75 districts of the state this morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo Olympics chief Mori apologises for sexist comments, will not resign

Tokyo Olympic organising committee president Yoshiro Mori on Thursday apologised for his remarks that have been widely criticised as sexist and outdated but insisted that he has no plan to step down. The apology came a day after Mori compla...

Cyber fraud: 2 held for duping Guj businessman of Rs 7.15 lakh

The Ahmedabad cyber crimebranch has arrested two persons for allegedly duping abusinessman of Rs 7.15 lakh on the pretext of helping him getback his security deposit made for an online auction,officials said on Thursday.The accused, Bhupat ...

Britain condemns detention of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Britain condemns the detention of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected officials, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday.They must be released immediately and have charges removed. There must be no backsliding f...

WNS Cares Foundation partners with Hyderabad city security council to educate children on cyber safety

Hyderabad Telangana India, February 4 ANIBusinessWire India WNS Cares Foundation WCF, the CSR arm of WNS today announced that it has partnered with the Hyderabad City Security Council HCSC to empower children with knowledge on relevant topi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021