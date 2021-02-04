Left Menu

Budget session of Jharkhand Assembly to begin from Feb 26

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-02-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 12:31 IST
Budget session of Jharkhand Assembly to begin from Feb 26
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The budget session of theJharkhand Assembly will be held from February 26 to March 23,an official said.

The government will table the state budget on March 3,and the session will have 16 working days, he said.

The decision on the budget session was taken in acabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren onWednesday, the official said.

This will be the second budget of the JMM-ledcoalition government in the state.

The state cabinet has also given its approval towithdraw cases against 204 migrant workers for violation ofthe lockdown norms last year, he said.

Altogether, 30 such cases were lodged in various partsof the state.

The cabinet has also given its nod to the 'JharkhandGood Samaritan Policy' under which those who help victims ofroad accidents reach hospitals on time will be rewarded fortheir efforts and will not be interrogated by the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo Olympics chief Mori apologises for sexist comments, will not resign

Tokyo Olympic organising committee president Yoshiro Mori on Thursday apologised for his remarks that have been widely criticised as sexist and outdated but insisted that he has no plan to step down. The apology came a day after Mori compla...

Cyber fraud: 2 held for duping Guj businessman of Rs 7.15 lakh

The Ahmedabad cyber crimebranch has arrested two persons for allegedly duping abusinessman of Rs 7.15 lakh on the pretext of helping him getback his security deposit made for an online auction,officials said on Thursday.The accused, Bhupat ...

Britain condemns detention of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Britain condemns the detention of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected officials, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday.They must be released immediately and have charges removed. There must be no backsliding f...

WNS Cares Foundation partners with Hyderabad city security council to educate children on cyber safety

Hyderabad Telangana India, February 4 ANIBusinessWire India WNS Cares Foundation WCF, the CSR arm of WNS today announced that it has partnered with the Hyderabad City Security Council HCSC to empower children with knowledge on relevant topi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021