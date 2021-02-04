Budget session of Jharkhand Assembly to begin from Feb 26

The budget session of theJharkhand Assembly will be held from February 26 to March 23,an official said.

The government will table the state budget on March 3,and the session will have 16 working days, he said.

The decision on the budget session was taken in acabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren onWednesday, the official said.

This will be the second budget of the JMM-ledcoalition government in the state.

The state cabinet has also given its approval towithdraw cases against 204 migrant workers for violation ofthe lockdown norms last year, he said.

Altogether, 30 such cases were lodged in various partsof the state.

The cabinet has also given its nod to the 'JharkhandGood Samaritan Policy' under which those who help victims ofroad accidents reach hospitals on time will be rewarded fortheir efforts and will not be interrogated by the police.

