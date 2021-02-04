Left Menu

India ready to supply weapons systems to countries in Indian Ocean Region: Rajnath Singh

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-02-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 13:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India is ready to supplyvarious weapons systems, including missiles and electronicwarfare systems, to countries in the Indian Ocean Region(IOR), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

Delivering his keynote address at the IOR DefenceMinisters' Conclave here, he said organising a conclave ofcountries in the IOR on the margins of the international event''Aero India-2021'' shows the importance India attaches to thevision of common growth and stability, and constructiveengagements with them.

''Our efforts are to synergise the resources andefforts in the Indian Ocean, including, defence Industryindustrial cooperation amongst participating countries,'' Singhsaid.

Many of the IOR countries are becoming globallycompetitive and are developing new technologies, includingdefence shipyards for design and shipbuilding, which can bejointly harnessed through regional cooperation efforts, theMinister said.

He said the Indian aerospace and defence industriespresent an attractive and significant opportunity for foreigncompanies across the supply chain to take their cooperation tonewer levels.

''India is ready to supply various types of Missilesystems, Light Combat Aircrafts/Helicopters, Multi-PurposeLight Transport aircraft, Warship and Patrol Vessels,Artillery Gun systems, Tanks, Radars, Military Vehicles,Electronic Warfare Systems and other weapons systems to IORcountries,'' he said.PTI RS SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

