LCA Tejas symbol of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', says BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday took a sortie in the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas at the Aero India show in Bengaluru and said that it is a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-02-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 14:40 IST
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday took a sortie in the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas at the Aero India show in Bengaluru and said that it is a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat. "The LCA Tejas is a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat. It is a beacon of scientific excellence and capabilities of India. I am extremely delighted today that I got an opportunity to fly in this wonderful fighter jet. LCA Tejas is Bengaluru's gift to India," said BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

Earlier on Wednesday, a contract to manufacture 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighters was handed over to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) by the Defence Ministry at the Aero India international air show. The first LCA Mark 1A aircraft is likely to be produced by 2023 once the HAL is done with the supply of the initial 40 planes in the Initial Operational Clearance and Final Operational Clearance standards which have already taken part and proven themselves in the IAF operational exercises such as the Exercise Gagan Shakti.

LCA Mark 1A is the advanced version of Tejas aircraft. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

