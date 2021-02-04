Left Menu

Maharashtra: Man kills crying infant daughter in Gondia

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 15:04 IST
A man has allegedly killed his 20-month-old daughter after his wife asked for Rs 5 to buy asnack for the wailing child in Maharashtra's Gondia district,a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday at Lonara village,located over 900 km from here, following which the 28-year-oldaccused, Vivek Uike, was arrested, he said.

The child was crying and asking for 'Khaja' (a sweetsnack made of wheat flour) from her mother.

When the woman asked for Rs 5 from her husband to buythe snack and pacify the baby, he allegedly picked up thechild and smashed her head on a door repeatedly, the seniorpolice official from Gondia said.

The girl's mother tried to intervene, but could notsave the child.

The baby received severe injuries on her head andother body parts and died on the spot, the official said.

The mother later informed the police, following whichthe body was sent to a hospital for postmortem, he said.

Based on police complaint filed by the woman, Uike wasarrested and booked under charges for murder, he said.

According to the official, the couple got married in2018, but the woman later left his home for about a year as heallegedly used to beat her under the influence of alcohol.

In 2019, she returned to his home in the village, headded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

