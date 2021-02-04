Biden to pursue arms control, seeks to engage China - US envoy

Biden to pursue arms control, seeks to engage China - US envoyReuters | Geneva | Updated: 04-02-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 15:16 IST
The Biden administration views the New Start Treaty clinched with Russia this week as the beginning of engagement on strategic issues including multilateral arms control, the U.S. envoy said on Thursday.
Robert Wood, U.S. ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, speaking at the U.N.-sponsored Conference on Disarmament, called for new arms control that "covers more weapons, and eventually more countries".
"The United States will also seek to engage China on nuclear arms control and risk reduction. I hope that China will join us in that effort," Wood said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Start Treaty
- U.N.
- Russia
- China
- The United States
- Biden
- U.S.
- Geneva
ALSO READ
U.S. secretary of state nominee Blinken sees strong foundation for bipartisan China policy
INSIGHT-Irresistible? Pension funds plot move on China's $16 trillion sovereign bond market
China reports 103 new COVID-19 cases vs 118 a day earlier
COLUMN-China’s grid struggles to keep up with booming electric demand: Kemp
China deploys 16 rescue teams to save stricken gold miners