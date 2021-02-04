Biden to pursue arms control, seeks to engage China - US envoy

The Biden administration views the New Start Treaty clinched with Russia this week as the beginning of engagement on strategic issues including multilateral arms control, the U.S. envoy said on Thursday.

Robert Wood, U.S. ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, speaking at the U.N.-sponsored Conference on Disarmament, called for new arms control that "covers more weapons, and eventually more countries".

"The United States will also seek to engage China on nuclear arms control and risk reduction. I hope that China will join us in that effort," Wood said.

