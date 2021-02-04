Left Menu

ICC: Former Ugandan rebel commander Ongwen ordered civilian killings, abductions

Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 04-02-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 15:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Former Ugandan rebel commander Dominic Ongwen ordered the killings and abductions of civilians, including children, a judge at the International Criminal Court said on Thursday, reading out a verdict in his case.

Ongwen, once a commander in the Lord's Resistance Army, sat listening to the ruling at the International Criminal Court.

He faces 70 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity and could be imprisoned for life if convicted. Judges will not address sentencing on Thursday.

