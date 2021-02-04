Left Menu

Fulfilling expectations of Tamil community in Sri Lanka's own interest: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said fulfilling the expectations of the Tamil people for equality, justice and peace within a united Sri Lanka will be in own interest of the island nation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:05 IST
Fulfilling expectations of Tamil community in Sri Lanka's own interest: EAM Jaishankar
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said fulfilling the expectations of the Tamil people for equality, justice and peace within a united Sri Lanka will be in own interest of the island nation. In response to a question in Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar said he reiterated India's support for the reconciliation process in Sri Lanka during his discussions with its top leaders in Colombo last month. ''It is in Sri Lanka's own interest that the expectations of the Tamil people for equality, justice, peace and dignity within a united Sri Lanka are fulfilled,'' he said. ''That applies equally to the commitments made by the Sri Lankan government on meaningful devolution, including the 13th Amendment to the Constitution,'' the minister said. The 13th amendment provides for devolution of power to the Tamil community. India has been pressing Sri Lanka to implement the 13th amendment which was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987. Jaishankar held discussions with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena during his visit to Colombo from January 5-7. ''During my discussions, I reiterated that India's support for the reconciliation process in Sri Lanka is longstanding, as indeed for an inclusive political outlook that encourages ethnic harmony,'' he said in his written response. The external affairs minister said India has consistently called upon Sri Lanka during bilateral discussions at all levels to fulfill its commitments on addressing the issues related to protecting the interest of Tamils in that country. ''India continues to remain engaged with Sri Lanka at all levels in its efforts to build a future that accommodates the aspirations of all sections of society, including the Sri Lankan Tamil community, for a life of equality, justice, peace and dignity within a united Sri Lanka,'' he added. The issue had figured during a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa in September last. To a separate question, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said 74 Indian fishermen were arrested and 11 boats were confiscated by the Sri Lankan authorities last year. ''With sustained diplomatic efforts the government has secured the release of all these fishermen. At present, 12 Indian fishermen, arrested along with two boats in January are in Sri Lankan custody,'' he said. The minister said the fishermen have been provided consular and legal assistance by the Indian High Commission in Colombo and Consulate in Jaffna. ''Efforts are ongoing to secure the release of these fishermen. Presently, 62 boats of Indian fishermen are in Sri Lankan custody,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC expresses unhappiness over advocates arguing from parks, roads in video conference hearings

The Delhi High Court on Thursday expressed unhappiness with those advocates who were creating interference in the virtual hearing as some of them were arguing while being on roads, in parks, and even running up on stairs. A single-judge ben...

Vultures often fly upto 150 kms daily for food: Study reveals

An ongoing study of the behaviourpattern of the critically-endangered vultures has revealedthat these large birds often fly around 150 kms in search offood on a daily basis, an official said on Thursday.This came to light through the analys...

Tennis-Nadal continues to struggle with back problem ahead of Australian Open

World number two Rafa Nadal on Thursday said doubts remain over his fitness ahead of next weeks Australian Open.Nadal pulled out of Spains ATP Cup tie against Australia on Tuesday with a lower back problem and, despite some improvement, sai...

Covid-19 vaccination of cops, other frontline workers begins in Kashmir

The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive kicked off in Kashmir Valley on Thursday with the inoculation of several top police officers. Vijay Kumar, Inspector-General of Police IGP of Kashmir, was the first cop in the Valley to receive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021