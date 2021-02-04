LS proceedings adjourned till 6 pm amid protest over farm laws

LS proceedings adjourned till 6 pm amid protest over farm lawsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:43 IST
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Thursday till 6 pm amid uproar by opposition members over the three new farm laws.
As soon as the House re-convened at 5 pm, members of the Opposition started raising slogans against the government and the agri laws.
Some ministers and members laid papers on the table of the House, and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the Arbitration and Conciliation Amendment Bill, 2021.
Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, asked the members to return to their seats, but they continued with their protest. She adjourned the House till 6 pm.
Earlier in the day, Speaker Om Birla had adjourned the House for about 40 minutes till 5 pm due to protest by the opposition members.
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders for over two months demanding rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Conciliation Amendment Bill
- Meenakshi Lekhi
- Chair
- Lok Sabha
- Om Birla
- Farm Services Act
- House
- Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act
- Uttar
- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act
- Delhi
- Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance
- Ravi Shankar
- Haryana
- Punjab
ALSO READ
Group of farmer union leaders to meet top Delhi Police officials over tractor march on January 26: Kisan union leader Kalwant Singh Sandhu.
Tenth round of talks between Centre, farmer leaders underway in Delhi
Hyundai Motor India Foundation inks pact with FITT-IIT Delhi
Govt school transformation helped Delhi get highest NAS score
HC appoints retd. judge as returning officer to conduct polls of Delhi Badminton Association New '