LS proceedings adjourned till 6 pm amid protest over farm laws

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Thursday till 6 pm amid uproar by opposition members over the three new farm laws.

As soon as the House re-convened at 5 pm, members of the Opposition started raising slogans against the government and the agri laws.

Some ministers and members laid papers on the table of the House, and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the Arbitration and Conciliation Amendment Bill, 2021.

Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, asked the members to return to their seats, but they continued with their protest. She adjourned the House till 6 pm.

Earlier in the day, Speaker Om Birla had adjourned the House for about 40 minutes till 5 pm due to protest by the opposition members.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders for over two months demanding rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

