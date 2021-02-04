Left Menu

ED attaches over Rs 14 cr assets of Choksi, Gitanjali Gems in PNB fraud case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:51 IST
ED attaches over Rs 14 cr assets of Choksi, Gitanjali Gems in PNB fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth over Rs 14 crore belonging to the Gitanjali Group and its promoter and jeweller Mehul Choksi, one of the prime accused in the alleged over Rs 13,000 crore PNB loan fraud case.

The properties attached, under the anti-money laundering law, include a flat measuring 1,460 sq feet located at O2 Tower in Goregaon area of Mumbai, gold and platinum jewellery, diamond stones, necklaces made of silver and pearls, watches and a Mercedes Benz car, the ED said in a statement.

A provisional order for attachment has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for the assets worth a total Rs 14.45 crore that are in the name of Gitanjali Group of companies and its director Mehul Choksi, it said.

Choksi, 61, is the maternal uncle of Nirav Modi who is the other prime accused in the alleged over USD 2 billion (more than Rs 13,000 crore) Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

Choksi has fled India and is stated by probe agencies to be based in Antigua and Barbuda.

Modi, 49, is in a London jail after he was held by authorities there in 2019 on the basis of a legal request made by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in this case. He is contesting extradition to India.

The two, their family members and employees, bank officials and others were booked by the ED and the CBI in 2018 for perpetrating the alleged fraud in the Brady House branch of the PNB in Mumbai. It was alleged that Choksi, his firm Gitanjali Gems and others ''committed the offence of cheating against the Punjab National Bank in connivance with certain bank officials by fraudulently getting the LOUs (letters of undertaking) issued and got the FLCs (foreign letter of credit) enhanced without following prescribed procedure and caused a wrongful loss to the bank''.

The ED said its probe found that ''PNB bank officials in connivance with Choksi, Gitanjali Gems and others originally issued FLCs for smaller amount within the sanctioned limit and once FLC number was generated, the same number was used for amendment by way of enhancement of FLC and increase in the amount and such enhancement of amount was done at 4-5 times higher value of the original FLC amount''.

''Such amendments were done outside the CBS system and hence it was not captured in the books of bank,'' the ED alleged.

It was found, the ED claimed, that the ''branch (Brady House branch) was holding documents of original FLC amount and no import documents of such increased amount were found in the branch and much of fraudulent FLCs payments have gone to liquidate the overseas exporters' liability arising out of earlier FLCs/discounting of bills''. The agency has earlier attached a total of Rs 2,550 crore worth assets of Modi and Choksi in this case. PTI NES KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Soccer-Juve host Roma with teams heading in different directions

Fourth faces third in Serie A on Saturday with hosts Juventus very much in the ascendancy and looking to overtake an AS Roma side facing problems on and off the pitch.Victory in Turin will see Juve leapfrog Roma into third spot with the Ita...

COVID-19 in Delhi: 158 fresh cases; positivity rate slumps to 0.24 pc

Delhi recorded 158 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the tally to 6,35,639, while the positivity rate slipped to 0.24 per cent, authorities said. These new cases came out of the 67,234 tests conducted the previous day.The positivity...

Maha: Army hosts events to mark 50th anniversary of 1971 war

The Indian Armys Ahmednagarcantonment recently hosted a victory flame brought from theNational War Memorial in Delhi to commemorate the 50thanniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, a Defence release saidhere on Thursday.As per the statement, t...

HCL Tech targeting to hire 1,000 employees at Nagpur facility

IT company HCL Technologies on Thursday said it plans to add 1,000 employees in the next few months to work out of its campus near Nagpur.The new hiring will be a mix of freshers and experienced hands, the New Delhi-headquartered company sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021