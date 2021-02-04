MNS workers stop Khaire's car, demand renaming of Aurangabad

Workers of theMaharashtra Navnirman Sena stopped the car of Shiv Sena leaderand former MP Chandrakant Khaire here on Thursday and demandedrenaming of Aurangabad city.

The incident took place in Kranti Chowk area.

MNS district president Suhas Dashrathe and citypresident Satnam Singh Gulati stopped Khaire's car and threwpamphlets about the renaming demand.

The Shiv Sena, which shares power with the Congressand NCP in Maharashtra, itself had recently raised afresh thedemand that Aurangabad, named for Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, berenamed as Sambhaji Nagar.

Talking to media later, Khaire said, ''The renamingwill happen soon. The government has started the process.''PTI AWKRK KRK

