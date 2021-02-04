Left Menu

UP police books ex-AMU student for ‘sedition’

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-02-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 20:47 IST
UP police books ex-AMU student for ‘sedition’

A day after having been booked by the Maharastra police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of people with his remarks at Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune, former AMU student Sharjeel Usmani was slapped with the charge of sedition by Lucknow police.

The case against Usmani was lodged at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Wednesday night on the complaint of a city resident Anurag Singh, police said on Thursday.

Singh has alleged in his complaint that Usmani used provocative words and language in his speech at Elgar Parishad conclave on January 30 in Pune with an aim to trigger hatred and anger against the UP government and promoting enmity among various religious communities.

On Singh’s complaint, an FIR has been lodged against Usmani under sections 124A, 153 A and 505 (1) (B) of the IPC for allegedly committing sedition, promoting communal hatred and making statements aimed at alarming people and inciting them to commit offences against the state, a senior police official said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Pune police had booked Usmani under section 153 A for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups of people on the ground religion etc.

A day after the registration of the FIR against Usmani in Pune, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had on Wednesday said the former AMU student leader would be arrested from whichever state he is in.

He had said the police booked Usmani, an Uttar Pradesh resident, for his ''offensive remarks'' after conducting a probe into the video clippings of the January 30 conclave in Pune.

During the conclave, writer-activist Arundhati Roy, Justice (Retd) B G Kolse Patil and former IPS officer S M Mushrif were also among those who addressed the gathering.

Three years ago, several Left-leaning activists were arrested by police for alleged Naxal links following the December 31, 2017, Elgar Parishad conclave and the caste violence at Pune's Koregaon-Bhima war memorial the next day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rain, heavy barricading play spoiler at Singhu border protest site

Some put the blame on the rain gods while others cried foul over the sturdy barriers put up by the administration as the usually vibrant and upbeat Singhu border witnessed a rare quiet and uneventful day on Thursday. The Delhi-Haryana highw...

Onus on Pakistan to create terror-free environment for normal relations: India on Pak army chief's peace overture

Responding to Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa surprise peace overture in which he said it is time to extend a hand of peace in all directions, New Delhi said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror. Tal...

Govt to take steps to make available KCC to more livestock, dairy farmers: Secretary

With banks hesitant to issue kisan credit cards KCC to livestock and dairy farmers, Animal Husbandry Secretary Atul Chaturvedi on Thursday said he has taken up the issue with his counterpart in the finance ministry to fix target for banks f...

Shraddha Kapoor ups the glamour quotient in black slit dress

Slaying in an all-black outfit, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, took social media by storm on Thursday with drop-dead gorgeous pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot. Fans of the Saaho actor cannot stop gushing over Shraddhas enchant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021