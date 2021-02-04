Left Menu

DDC polls: Recounting of votes ordered for seat in J-K’s Anantnag

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-02-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 21:33 IST
DDC polls: Recounting of votes ordered for seat in J-K’s Anantnag

Anantnag District Panchayat Election Officer (DPEO) Anshul Garg on Thursday ordered recounting of votes for a seat for the recently concluded District Development Council polls, an official spokesman said.

The recounting of votes has been ordered following directions issued by the additional commissioner, Kashmir, the appellate authority, before whom Sajida Begum, the nearest rival, had filed an appeal for recounting under relevant provisions of the law.

The DDC election for 08-Larnoo was conducted in Phase-1 on November 28, 2020, and Khalida Bibi was declared the winner by a margin of seven votes against her nearest rival Sajida Begum on counting day on December 22, 2020.

The recounting will be held for seat 08-Larnoo, Anantnag, in south Kashmir, the spokesman said.

According to an order issued by the DPEO, the recounting of the votes for 08-Larnoo DDC constituency will be held from 11am on Friday at New Conference Hall, Dak Bungalow Khanabal, the spokesman said.

He said Deputy District Election Officer, ADC(S) Anantnag, has been appointed as the Nodal Officer to monitor the conduct of the counting process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BoE says negative rates option needs more time, focuses on recovery

The Bank of England gave British lenders at least six months breathing space on Thursday before negative interest rates are a possibility, focusing instead on the prospects for a post-lockdown rebound in a quarterly update on the economy.Th...

South Central Railway gets Rs 7,222 cr in 2021-22 budgetary allocations for infra works

The South Central Railway SCRhas been sanctioned Rs 7,222 crore in 2021-22 budget asagainst Rs 7,024 crore allocated for previous financial year,towards important infrastructure works, the SCR said here onThursday.The budget outlay for impo...

Kremlin confident it can ride out protests, ready to use more force - sources

The Kremlin believes it can easily ride out nationwide protests over the arrest and jailing of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and is ready to authorise the use of more force against demonstrators if necessary, two sources close to it ...

EU names industry chief to ramp up vaccine output after AstraZeneca delays

European Union industry commissioner Thierry Breton was put in charge of a new vaccine production task force on Thursday after the EU executive came under fire over delays with deliveries of vaccines against the coronavirus. Breton, a forme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021