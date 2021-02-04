Left Menu

HP police nabs Ivorian national from Delhi with narcotic substances

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:12 IST
HP police nabs Ivorian national from Delhi with narcotic substances

Himachal Pradesh police arrested a 38-year-old African national from Delhi and seized over 6 kilograms of drugs from his possession, a senior official said on Thursday.

The accused, a citizen of Ivory Coast, had 6.297 kg of heroin and 362 grams of ganja in his residence in Delhi, HP Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said.

Kullu police have seized the contraband from his possession during a raid at his house in New Delhi, he added.

Informing the media here, the DGP said his house was raided on the basis of the information provided by two youths earlier arrested in connection with drug peddling at Bhuntar in Kullu district.

The international price of the seized drugs is estimated to be around Rs 25 crore, he said adding that the accused was brought to Kullu from Delhi Police limits for interrogation.

The accused is the alleged kingpin of heroin trade and has been supplying the same across India for many years, he added.

The accused does not have a valid visa and was living in India illegally, for which action under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act has also been taken against him, he added.

The arrest of the Ivorian national was possible after two local youths were arrested a few days ago with around 55 grams of heroin which was recovered from an SUV they were travelling in at Bhuntar, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The SP said an FIR under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act had been registered against the two youths.

Meanwhile, the DGP further stated that Kullu police arrested 23 foreign nationals since July 2019 for drug trafficking. Seventeen of them are African nationals, he added.

Their finances will also be investigated and we will attach their ill-gotten assets with the help of central agencies, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Australian Open to go ahead despite COVID-19 cas; Paul George knocks down 32 in Clippers' win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Australian Open to go ahead despite COVID-19 case - organisersThe Australian Open will begin as scheduled on Monday even though a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine ...

Disappointing earnings updates weigh on FTSE 100; Italian shares shine

European shares extended their rally to a fourth straight day on Thursday, as investors hoped for a swifter global economic recovery, while Unilevers disappointing targets weighed on Londons blue-chip index.The STOXX 600 index rose 0.6, whi...

NCW moves SC against Bombay High Court's 'skin to skin' judgement

The National Commission for Women NCW has filed a Special Leave Petition SLP before the Supreme Court against the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court verdict which ruled skin-to-skin contact is necessary for the offence of sexual assault ...

Prez competent authority to decide pardon of Rajiv assassination case convict: SC told

The Centre told the Supreme Court Thursday that Tamil Nadu Governor has taken a stand that the President of India is the appropriate competent authority to deal with the state governments 2018 recommendation to grant remission to A G Perari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021