Left Menu

Gen Bajwa's statement on 'extending hand of peace' reflective of Pak's desire for peace: FO

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:45 IST
Gen Bajwa's statement on 'extending hand of peace' reflective of Pak's desire for peace: FO

Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s statement on ''extending hand of peace in all directions'' is reflective of the country’s desire for peace and security in the region, the Foreign Office said on Thursday.

''Pakistan has repeatedly been saying that the onus is on India to create an enabling environment'' for talks, Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said during his weekly media briefing here on Thursday.

He said that Pakistan always believed in peaceful settlement of all issues, including the core issue of the Jammu and Kashmir, and the statement by Gen Bajwa was a reflection of Pakistan’s desire for peace and security in the region.

''The Army chief's statement is a manifestation of Pakistan’s firm commitment to the ideals of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence,'' he said Gen Bajwa said on Tuesday that ''it is time to extend a hand of peace in all directions.'' New Delhi has been maintaining its stand that ''talks and terror'' cannot go together as it continues to ask Islamabad to take demonstrable steps against terror groups responsible for launching various attacks on India.

Ties between India and Pakistan nosedived after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in the neighbouring country. Subsequent attacks, including one on Indian Army camp in Uri, further deteriorated the relationship.

The relationship further dipped after India's war planes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terorrist training camp deep inside Pakistan on February 26 last year in response to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir's special powers and bifurcating the state into two union territories in August 2019 also evoked a strong reaction from Pakistan, which has been unsuccessfully trying to rally international support against India on the Kashmir issue.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

EXPLAINER-How do negative interest rates work?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lavrov tells U.S.' Blinken Russia is open for normalisation of bilateral relations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call that Russia was open for normalisation of bilateral relations, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.Speaking about jailed Kre...

Nagaur MP’s party to hold tractor rally in Rajasthan district hqs on Friday

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwals Rashtriya Loktantrik Party will on Friday take out a tractor rally in every district headquarters of Rajasthan in support of the farmers agitation. Beniwal, who quit the NDA over the farmers issue in December, sai...

Libyan leadership rivals form blocs in U.N. process

Potential leaders of a new Libyan interim government tried to form into competing blocs on Thursday that could win backing from participants in U.N.-backed talks after publicly auditioning for top roles.The process is part of a U.N plan tha...

Hold Panchayat elections by April 30, HC to UP poll panel

In a significant order, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh Election Commission to ensure holding of the village panchayat elections by April 30 this year.A bench of justices Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Rohit Ranjan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021