Left Menu

Biden to freeze withdrawal of US troops from Germany

President Joe Biden will freeze Donald Trumps planned withdrawal of some US troops stationed in Germany, the White House said Thursday.The announcement, from White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, came ahead of Bidens visit to the State Department.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:52 IST
Biden to freeze withdrawal of US troops from Germany
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Joe Biden will freeze Donald Trump's planned withdrawal of some US troops stationed in Germany, the White House said Thursday.

The announcement, from White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, came ahead of Biden's visit to the State Department. The White House also said the US would end support for Saudi Arabia's military in the long-running war in Yemen in hopes of stopping one of world's worst humanitarian crises.

Trump last year, despite congressional resistance, announced plans to redeploy about 9,500 of more than 34,000 US troops from Germany.

Biden's State Department visit is intended to underscore his promise to restore a multilateral approach to US foreign policy and mark his administration's reengagement with the international community. "He wants to send a clear message that our national security strategy will lead with diplomacy," Sullivan told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

EXPLAINER-How do negative interest rates work?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lavrov tells U.S.' Blinken Russia is open for normalisation of bilateral relations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call that Russia was open for normalisation of bilateral relations, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.Speaking about jailed Kre...

Nagaur MP’s party to hold tractor rally in Rajasthan district hqs on Friday

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwals Rashtriya Loktantrik Party will on Friday take out a tractor rally in every district headquarters of Rajasthan in support of the farmers agitation. Beniwal, who quit the NDA over the farmers issue in December, sai...

Libyan leadership rivals form blocs in U.N. process

Potential leaders of a new Libyan interim government tried to form into competing blocs on Thursday that could win backing from participants in U.N.-backed talks after publicly auditioning for top roles.The process is part of a U.N plan tha...

Hold Panchayat elections by April 30, HC to UP poll panel

In a significant order, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh Election Commission to ensure holding of the village panchayat elections by April 30 this year.A bench of justices Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Rohit Ranjan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021