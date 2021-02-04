Biden to freeze withdrawal of US troops from Germany
President Joe Biden will freeze Donald Trump's planned withdrawal of some US troops stationed in Germany, the White House said Thursday.
The announcement, from White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, came ahead of Biden's visit to the State Department. The White House also said the US would end support for Saudi Arabia's military in the long-running war in Yemen in hopes of stopping one of world's worst humanitarian crises.
Trump last year, despite congressional resistance, announced plans to redeploy about 9,500 of more than 34,000 US troops from Germany.
Biden's State Department visit is intended to underscore his promise to restore a multilateral approach to US foreign policy and mark his administration's reengagement with the international community. "He wants to send a clear message that our national security strategy will lead with diplomacy," Sullivan told reporters.
