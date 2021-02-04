Left Menu

Fire breaks out in godown of jute mill in West Bengal

PTI | Barasat | Updated: 04-02-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:59 IST
Fire breaks out in godown of jute mill in West Bengal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out in thegodown of a jute mill at Titagarh in West Bengal's North 24Parganas district on Thursday evening but there was no reportof any casualty, Fire brigade sources said.

The fire broke out in the godown of Kelvin Jute Millat around 7.35 pm, they said.

Three fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought thefire under control after three hours, the sources said.

The fire is under control but not totallyextinguished, they said.

There was no report of any casualty in the fire, theysaid, adding that the cause of the fire was not yet known.

