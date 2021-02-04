Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:59 IST
GRSE signs contract to deliver fast patrol vessel to Seychelles

Defence PSU Garden ReachShipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) has signed a contract todeliver a fast patrol vessel (FPV) to Seychelles, an officialsaid here on Thursday.

The signing of the contract with Seychelles comeswithin a month of the shipyard concluding an agreement for oneocean-going passenger and cargo ferry vessel with Guyana, theGRSE official said.

The FPV will be delivered to the Seychelles CoastGuard, she said.

The Seychelles Coast Guard ship 'Zoroaster' will be apowerful, fuel-efficient platform designed to performmultipurpose operations, such as patrolling, anti-smuggling,anti-poaching, and search and rescue, the official said.

With a maximum speed of 34 knots and an endurance ofmore than 1,500 nautical miles, the 50 metre-long FPV with awaterjet propulsion system and advanced controls will have thecapability to undertake maritime missions including timelyinterceptions and can accommodate 35 personnel, she added.

