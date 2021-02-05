U.S. court upholds Trump's national security tariffs on steel imports

The U.S. Court of International Trade on Thursday upheld former President Donald Trump's "Section 232" national security tariffs on steel imports into the United States, issuing a decision denying a steel importer's challenge to the duties.

A three-judge panel at the New York-based federal court which hears challenges to trade actions said the tariffs, imposed in 2018, were legal under a Cold War-era national security trade statute, denying the request by New Jersey importer Universal Steel Products Inc to remove them.

