Left Menu

FACTBOX-What the U.S. Senate voted on in marathon COVID-19 'vote-a-rama'

Biden wants to raise taxes on people with incomes over $400,000 a year, but it is unclear whether some small businesses organized as sole proprietorships could be caught up in such a tax increase. REDUCE FUNDING TO STATES THAT MAY HAVE UNDER-REPORTED PANDEMIC DEATHS AT NURSING HOMES Senators John Barrasso, Scott and Lankford would reduce COVID-19 funding to states that may have under-reported deaths at nursing homes during the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 04:37 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 04:37 IST
FACTBOX-What the U.S. Senate voted on in marathon COVID-19 'vote-a-rama'

U.S. Senate Democrats were taking the first step on Thursday toward President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan through passage of a budget resolution, as they voted on a series of amendments in a marathon "vote-a-rama" session that could last into the night. None of the amendments are binding if passed. They are prescriptive, like the budget resolution itself, which instructs committees to get to work writing COVID-19 legislation. But Republicans seized the chance to get lawmakers on the record on contentious issues, and won some of them. Here are several of their proposals:

NO COVID-19 FUNDS FOR SCHOOLS THAT DO NOT REOPEN AFTER TEACHERS VACCINATED Senators Roy Blunt and Tim Scott wanted to withhold additional funding from schools that do not reopen for in-person learning after teachers have had the chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Their motion failed by the narrowest of margins, with 50 senators voting for and 50 against, short of a majority.

Schools across the United States are struggling with when to reopen after having largely shifted to remote learning during the pandemic. In Chicago, where teachers are not getting vaccinated yet, the teachers' unions are resisting reopening. PROHIBIT STIMULUS CHECKS TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Senators Todd Young and Tom Cotton favor prohibiting any direct stimulus payments, such as the $1,400 checks Biden proposed, from being distributed to illegal immigrants. Their amendment passed on a bipartisan vote of 58-42. Republicans got eight Democrats to vote with them. Posts on social media claimed that illegal immigrants got such checks previously, but only Americans with Social Security numbers could receive the aid.

NO TAX INCREASES ON SMALL BUSINESSES DURING THE PANDEMIC Senators Marco Rubio, James Lankford and Scott proposed an amendment to protect small businesses from tax increases during the pandemic. Their motion passed unanimously, 100-0.

"There are no taxes on small business in this proposal," Senator Bernie Sanders said ahead of the vote, referring to Biden's COVID-19 relief plan. Biden wants to raise taxes on people with incomes over $400,000 a year, but it is unclear whether some small businesses organized as sole proprietorships could be caught up in such a tax increase.

REDUCE FUNDING TO STATES THAT MAY HAVE UNDER-REPORTED PANDEMIC DEATHS AT NURSING HOMES Senators John Barrasso, Scott and Lankford would reduce COVID-19 funding to states that may have under-reported deaths at nursing homes during the pandemic. It was not agreed to, falling on a tie vote of 50-50.

New York state’s health department may have undercounted the COVID-19 death toll among state nursing home residents by as much as 50%, according to a report released by the state attorney general’s office last week. RELIEVE MOBILE AND REMOTE PANDEMIC WORKERS OF EXTRA TAX BILLS

Senator John Thune's proposal would ensure that medical professionals who traveled across the country to help fight the pandemic do not face increased state income tax bills because they worked in a state other than their ordinary place of employment. Thune's own state of South Dakota does not have a state income tax. The Senate agreed to his proposal on a voice vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian futures flat after Wall Street closes at record highs

- Asian futures were little changed in early trading after progress in vaccine distribution and a large U.S. stimulus program sent two major Wall Street indexes to record closing highs. E-mini futures for the SP 500 and Hong Kongs Hang Seng...

US will not hesitate to raise cost on Russia: Biden

US President Joe Biden on Thursday said the days of his country rolling over in the face of Russias aggressive actions are over and warned Moscow that his administration will not hesitate to raise the cost on it.I made it clear to President...

U.S. Senate Democrats push ahead on road to new COVID-19 relief

The U.S. Senate, in the throes of a marathon debate over the shape of President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan, voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to exclude upper-income Americans from a new round of direct payments to help sti...

U.S. rejects Turkish minister's statement that U.S. was behind 2016 coup attempt

The U.S. State Department said on Thursday assertions by Turkish officials that the United States was involved in a failed 2016 coup in Turkey were wholly false.In a statement issued after Turkeys interior minister accused the United States...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021