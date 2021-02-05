U.S. House strips Republican Greene of committee assignments

U.S. House strips Republican Greene of committee assignmentsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 05:22 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 05:22 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Thursday to strip Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of two high-profile committee assignments, over her incendiary remarks including support for violence against Democrats.
