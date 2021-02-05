Tokyo governor says Olympics facing 'major issue' after Mori's remarks -Kyodo

Tokyo governor says Olympics facing 'major issue' after Mori's remarks -KyodoReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-02-2021 08:28 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 08:28 IST
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Friday the Olympic Games were facing a "major issue" after the head of the organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, made sexist remarks and caused a firestorm of criticism, Kyodo news reported.
"The mission of the metropolis and the organising committee is to prepare for a safe and secure Games, and we are facing a major issue," she was quoted as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
