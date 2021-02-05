5 arrested for opium poppy cultivation in Jharkhand

Five persons havebeen arrested for allegedly cultivating opium poppy on theirfarms in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Friday.

A team from Manatu police station arrested the fivepersons on Thursday and destroyed their opium cultivation, apolice spokesperson said.

The police was searching for the accused for the lasttwo months, he added.

