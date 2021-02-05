11 cybercriminals arrested in Jharkhand

Eleven peopleallegedly involved in phishing activities have been arrestedin Jharkhand's Deoghar and Jamtara districts, police said onFriday.

Twenty-one mobile phones, 32 SIM and 15 ATM cards, tenpassbooks of various banks and a chequebook were seized fromtheir possession, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnelapprehended ten people from Deoghar district and one fromJamtara on Thursday, Deoghar Superintendent of Police AshwiniKumar Sinha said.

One of them was earlier arrested by the ChhattisgarhPolice and jailed in connection with cybercrime, he said.

The officer claimed that the Deoghar Police hasarrested more than 300 cybercriminals in recent months.

