PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-02-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 12:04 IST
One detained in connection with Kolkata girl's murder case
One person was detained inconnection with the probe into the sexual abuse and murder ofa minor girl in the city, police said on Friday.

The girl's body was recovered on Thursday from thestaircase of a residential building in the city's Jorabaganarea, sparking protests by locals, who claimed that the''police did not take action when the family had reported thatshe was missing''.

''We have detained one person from the locality and areinterrogating him. He works as a security guard of aresidential building in the area. Probably, he knows certainthings as we found a discrepancy in his statement,'' a seniorofficer said.

The Kolkata Police's detective department has takenover the investigation, he said.

''We are also talking to the residents of the buildingfrom where the girl's body was recovered. She might be killedsomewhere else and her body was dumped inside the building. Itseems that the criminal or the group of criminals came fromoutside,'' the officer said.

The nine-year-old girl, who was found lying in a poolof blood on the staircase that led to the terrace of themulti-storey building, was ''first sexually abused and thenkilled'', the police had said.

The victim, a resident of Sovabazar area in the city,was visiting her maternal uncle's residence in Jorabagan.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the girl,who went missing on Wednesday evening, was sexually abused,thrashed, strangled before her throat was slit by a person ora group of persons, they said.

Sleuths of the Kolkata Police spotted a couple ofteeth and a few hair strands on the staircase where theminor's body was found.

A blood-stained knife, suspected to be the murderweapon, was found from a drain, just beside the multi-storeybuilding, the officer said.

