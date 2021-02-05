Left Menu

Sonu Sood withdraws petition from SC regarding illegal construction in his Mumbai residence

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood withdrew his petition from the Supreme Court in connection with his plea on illegal construction at his Mumbai residence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 12:57 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood withdrew his petition from the Supreme Court in connection with his plea on illegal construction at his Mumbai residence. A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde, allowed Sonu Sood to withdraw the petition.

"Mylord, the petitioner, is an actor and he got the notice received from BMC on illegal construction at his residence," Mukul Rohatgi, senior lawyer and former Attorney General (AG) submitted to the three-judge bench, led by CJI Bobde. "It is good that you are advising your client, to withdraw the petition from the SC," the CJI said.

Sood, in his petition, claimed innocence and said he had followed all the rules and regulations of the BMC. The Bombay High Court had last month dismissed actor Sonu Sood's petition challenging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) notice on "illegal" construction at his residence.

The BMC had on January 4 filed a written complaint at the Juhu police station under the Maharashtra Region and Town Planning Act (MRTP Act). The BMC in its complaint sought an FIR to be lodged against Sood for allegedly converting the residential building into a hotel without permission. In response, Sood filed an application in the HC, challenging the notice issued against him.

