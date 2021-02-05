Left Menu

BJP indulging in malicious propaganda over 'rath yatra' clearance in Bengal: TMC

They are indulging in maliciouspropaganda with neither substance nor truth.BJP must show material evidence of GoWB denyingpermission to their Yatra.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-02-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 13:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Trinamool Congress on Fridayaccused the BJP of indulging in ''malicious propaganda'' overdenial of permission to hold its 'rath yatra' in West Bengal,asserting that the ruling party has nothing to do withproviding such clearance.

The All India Trinamool Congress said on Twitter thatthe state government has not denied permission to the BJP'sprogramme in contrary to the claims of the saffron party.

''GoWB has not denied permission to any Yatra, asclaimed by @BJP4Bengal. They are indulging in maliciouspropaganda with neither substance nor truth.

''BJP must show material evidence of GoWB denyingpermission to their Yatra. This is BJP's attempt to claimvictimhood,'' the AITC said on the microblogging site.

The BJP has decided to take out rath yatras across thestate in February and March to drum up support for theupcoming assembly polls.

BJP president J P Nadda is scheduled to inaugurate theprogramme from Nabadwip in Nadia on Saturday.

The TMC said the BJP functionary had sought permissionfrom the state chief secretary's office which directed them tolocal authorities.

''A PIL was also filed regarding the same in the HighCourt & the matter is now sub judice. We thereby clarify thatAITC has nothing to do with this issue,'' it said.

A PIL was filed before the Calcutta High Court onWednesday, praying for its interference to prevent the BJP'splanned 'rath yatra' across the state, claiming that it wouldimpact the COVID-19 situation and law and order in the state.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh had on Thursday saidthe rath yatra was part of the party's outreach programmeahead of the polls and alleged that the TMC was trying tocreate obstacles but will not succeed.

Ghosh also said the party will go as per law.

Earlier, in 2018, the BJP had planned rath yatrasacross the state, but the programme was called off at the verylast moment as the state government refused to givepermission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

