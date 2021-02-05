Left Menu

2 Ugandan women, Nigerian man arrested for drug trafficking

The drugs were hidden in their luggage bags that were handed to them in Uganda, NCB deputy director operations K P S Malhotra said.A Nigerian national, named Kingsley, was also arrested after leads provided by the women were followed, he said.The case is a reflection of the common route employed for trafficking of cocaine, which is manufactured illegally in South American countries, the officer said.The seizure of heroin from this network clearly points towards the reverse route of heroin trafficking.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 14:23 IST
2 Ugandan women, Nigerian man arrested for drug trafficking
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two women from Uganda and a Nigerian man have been arrested and nine kilograms of narcotics such as heroin and cocaine seized from them as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) bust a smuggling network, the agency said on Friday.

Cousins Jascent Nakalungi, 42, and Sharifah Namaganda, 28, were intercepted by the Delhi unit of the central probe agency on January 28 after they landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

The two had a medical visa for the treatment of Namaganda, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said.

The two were apprehended on the basis of inputs gathered by the agency following a drugs case detected in December wherein over five kg of heroin was seized and two Indians were arrested, it said.

''A total of 8 kg of heroin and one kg of cocaine has been seized from the women. The drugs were hidden in their luggage bags that were handed to them in Uganda,'' NCB deputy director (operations) K P S Malhotra said.

A Nigerian national, named Kingsley, was also arrested after leads provided by the women were followed, he said.

The case is a reflection of the common route employed for trafficking of cocaine, which is manufactured illegally in South American countries, the officer said.

''The seizure of heroin from this network clearly points towards the reverse route of heroin trafficking. The intensive measures by border guarding forces both at north-west frontier and the high seas have compelled drug traffickers to divert their loads towards the horn of Africa which is Mozambique,'' Malhotra said.

Heroin concealed in various shipments then reaches other parts of Africa, where the organised syndicates arrange the carriers.

Subsequently, human couriers transport the drugs to India by adopting various ways like hiding the narcotics in body cavity and by concealing in baggage among other methods, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No blanket permission given for surveillance under NETRA, NATGRID: Centre to HC

The Central government On Friday told the Delhi High Court that no blanket permission has been granted to any agency for interception or monitoring or decryption of any messages or information under the surveillance programmes like the Cent...

RBI projects retail inflation in 5-5.2% range for H1 FY22

The Reserve Bank on Friday projected retail inflation to be in 5-5.2 per cent range during the first half of the next fiscal year, expecting further softening of vegetables prices in near term.Also, it has lowered the retail inflation forec...

Odisha's Balasore to get country's first thunderstorm research testbed: IMD

Odishas Balasore will getthe countrys first thunderstorm research testbed, the IndiaMeteorological Department IMD has said.The objective of setting up the thunderstorm testbedis to minimalise human fatalities and loss of property due toligh...

DCC Animal Hospital To Expand Footprint In India; Plans To Launch Chain Of Multi-Speciality Veterinary Hospitals

DCC Animal Hospital is the first of its kind animal healthcare brand offering advanced medical expertise in India NEW DELHI and GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 5, 2021 PRNewswire -- DCC Dogs Cats Companions Animal Hospital, promoted by Japan-based ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021