EU calls on Biden to lift Trump-era measures on Cuba

The Biden administration must remove Cuba from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Friday during a visit to Moscow.

"We regret very much the decision by (Donald) Trump in his last hours in office to designate Cuba as a country that supports terrorism. We strongly regret that and expect the new administration will return to the previous situation," he said, adding the status imposed by the US would cause a lot of problems for Cubans.

