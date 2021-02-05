Left Menu

EU calls on Biden to lift Trump-era measures on Cuba

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-02-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 16:00 IST
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

The Biden administration must remove Cuba from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Friday during a visit to Moscow.

"We regret very much the decision by (Donald) Trump in his last hours in office to designate Cuba as a country that supports terrorism. We strongly regret that and expect the new administration will return to the previous situation," he said, adding the status imposed by the US would cause a lot of problems for Cubans.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

