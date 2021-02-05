EU calls on Biden to lift Trump-era measures on Cuba

EU calls on Biden to lift Trump-era measures on CubaReuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-02-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 16:00 IST
The Biden administration must remove Cuba from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Friday during a visit to Moscow.
"We regret very much the decision by (Donald) Trump in his last hours in office to designate Cuba as a country that supports terrorism. We strongly regret that and expect the new administration will return to the previous situation," he said, adding the status imposed by the US would cause a lot of problems for Cubans.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UN welcomes Biden administration commitment to refugee protection
Silver lining: Biden's scrapping of Keystone pipeline allows Canada's Trudeau to move on
White House says Biden to hold first foreign leader call with Canada's Trudeau on Friday
White House says Biden still committed to ending new oil and gas leasing on federal lands
Taiwan heartened as senior diplomat attends Biden inauguration