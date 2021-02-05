Moscow considers the EU an 'unreliable partner', says Russia's Lavrov

Russia considers the European Union to be an unreliable partner, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday following talks with Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat, in Moscow. Lavrov was commenting on the possibility of EU sanctions against Moscow over its treatment of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Lavrov said the question of possible sanctions was an internal matter for the EU, but said Russia had noticed how Brussels was increasingly behaving like the United States and imposing unilateral restrictions on countries. "For Russia, the EU is an unreliable partner," Lavrov said.

