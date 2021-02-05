Left Menu

22 countries have requested India for supply of COVID-19 vaccines: Harsh Vardhan

India has received requests for supply of COVID-19 vaccines from 22 countries so far these have already been supplied to 15 countries, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:19 IST
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India has received requests for supply of COVID-19 vaccines from 22 countries so far these have already been supplied to 15 countries, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday. Replying to queries during question hour in Lok Sabha, the minister said the vaccines have been supplied both as grant assistance and contract doses.

"We have received requests for vaccine supply from 22 nations so far. Out of these, supply has already been made to 15 nations as grant assistance as well as contract doses. As of February 2, a total of 56 lakh doses has been given as grant assistance and 105 lakh as contracts doses," the minister said. The government has given emergency use authorisation to two vaccines-- Covishield and Covaxin.

The minister gave the reply amid protest by opposition members over their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

