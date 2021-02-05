Left Menu

Vote for new Libyan government heads into run-off at U.N. talks

Voting on a new Libyan interim government moved to a second, run-off ballot on Friday after none of the four slates of candidates won enough support to secure victory in U.N. talks aimed at helping end a decade of violence and division. The selection of an interim government is part of a U.N. peacemaking process based around holding national presidential and parliamentary elections in December in Libya, which has been engulfed in chaos since a NATO-backed intervention ended Muammar Gaddafi's four-decade rule in 2011.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:42 IST
Vote for new Libyan government heads into run-off at U.N. talks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Voting on a new Libyan interim government moved to a second, run-off ballot on Friday after none of the four slates of candidates won enough support to secure victory in U.N. talks aimed at helping end a decade of violence and division.

The selection of an interim government is part of a U.N. peacemaking process based around holding national presidential and parliamentary elections in December in Libya, which has been engulfed in chaos since a NATO-backed intervention ended Muammar Gaddafi's four-decade rule in 2011. None of the four slates - each including a candidate for prime minister and three for a presidency council - secured 60% of votes from participants at the U.N. meeting near Geneva, the threshold needed to win outright in the first ballot.

The two slates with the most votes now go forward to a run-off vote scheduled for Friday afternoon, where a straight majority will decide the winner, U.N. acting Libya envoy Stephanie Williams said. The list that won most votes in the first ballot had eastern-based parliament chief Aguila Saleh as head of a new presidency council and western-based interior minister Fathi Bashagha as premier. It will face a list that has Mohammed al-Menfi as council head and Abdulhamid Dbeibeh as prime minister.

Since 2014 Libya has been split between warring administrations in the west and east, backed by foreign powers. However, with many factions in the country afraid to surrender influence they already hold, and with foreign powers invested in local allies, any new government chosen may rapidly come under pressure.

All candidates for the new government have undertaken to hold national presidential and parliamentary elections on Dec. 24 in which they will not stand for office, and to appoint women to 30% of senior government roles. The United Nations publicly broadcast images of their signed pledges.

U.N. acting envoy Williams said the four competing lists formed among candidates on Thursday were diverse and represented Libya's potential. However, some Libyans have been critical of a process which they view as being managed from abroad and which they fear will allow existing powermongers to cling to their influence.

"It's just a painkiller to portray Libya as stable for a while. But war and tension will certainly come back sooner or later so long as militias have power," said Abdulatif al-Zorgani, a 45-year old state employee in Tripoli. The latest U.N. process emerged from a Berlin conference last year and gathered pace in the autumn after commander Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based forces were repelled from a 14-month assault on Tripoli. It has also involved a military ceasefire but not all its terms of that ceeasefire have been met - a sign of continued mistrust on both sides and internal fractures within both camps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain to work with Germany's CureVac on vaccines against coronavirus variants

Britain on Friday said it had agreed on a deal with German biotech firm CureVac to work to develop vaccines against coronavirus variants, placing an initial order for 50 million doses in case they are needed.Prime Minister Boris Johnson has...

M&M's consolidated PAT slips 6 pc to Rs 159.6 cr in Dec quarter

Homegrown farm equipment and utility vehicles major Mahindra Mahindra Ltd MM on Friday reported a 6 per cent fall in its consolidated profit after tax from continuing and discontinued operations to Rs 159.6 crore for the December 2020 quar...

Centre fielded Tendulkar to counter comments from Rihanna, Thunberg: RJD leader

RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari onFriday alleged that the Union government fielded SachinTendulkar to counter international personalities whorecently commented on the ongoing farmers protests, and saidit was an insult to the nation.The RJDs nat...

UK says currently no plans to roll out 'vaccine passports'

Britain currently has no plans to roll out vaccine passports, but is keeping the situation under review, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on Friday, responding to reports that a certification system was being developed.There are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021