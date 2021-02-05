UPSC announces lateral recruitment for Joint Secretary, Director posts on contract basis

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the lateral recruitment for Joint Secretary level and Director level posts on a contract basis in various ministries of the central government. According to UPSC, it is being done as per the requisitions received from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoP&T), Government of India.

In a release, UPSC stated "talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation-building" are being invited to join the government at the level of director on a contract basis" in the following 13 ministries: *Ministry of Commerce & Industry*Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance*Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance*Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare*Ministry of Law & Justice*Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education*Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education*Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution*Ministry of Health & Family Welfare*Ministry of Road Transport & Highways*Ministry of Jal Shakti*Ministry of Civil Aviation*Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

The recruitment at the level of Joint Secretary on a contract basis will be done in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. The detailed advertisement and instructions to the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission's website on February 6, 2021. Interested candidates can apply from February 6, 2021, to March 22, 2021.

Candidates will be short-listed for Interview on the basis of the information provided by them in their online application. They must ensure that such information is correct, UPSC said. (ANI)

