Left Menu

UPSC announces lateral recruitment for Joint Secretary, Director posts on contract basis

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the lateral recruitment for Joint Secretary level and Director level posts on a contract basis in various ministries of the central government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:15 IST
UPSC announces lateral recruitment for Joint Secretary, Director posts on contract basis
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the lateral recruitment for Joint Secretary level and Director level posts on a contract basis in various ministries of the central government. According to UPSC, it is being done as per the requisitions received from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoP&T), Government of India.

In a release, UPSC stated "talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation-building" are being invited to join the government at the level of director on a contract basis" in the following 13 ministries: *Ministry of Commerce & Industry*Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance*Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance*Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare*Ministry of Law & Justice*Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education*Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education*Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution*Ministry of Health & Family Welfare*Ministry of Road Transport & Highways*Ministry of Jal Shakti*Ministry of Civil Aviation*Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

The recruitment at the level of Joint Secretary on a contract basis will be done in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. The detailed advertisement and instructions to the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission's website on February 6, 2021. Interested candidates can apply from February 6, 2021, to March 22, 2021.

Candidates will be short-listed for Interview on the basis of the information provided by them in their online application. They must ensure that such information is correct, UPSC said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: India completes 50 lakhs vaccinations in 21 days

With the vaccination of 3,31,029 beneficiaries on Friday, India has completed 50 lakhs 5 million COVID-19 vaccinations in 21 days and has become the fastest country to do so, said Union Health Ministry. Addressing a press conference here, M...

Delhi court seeks ED's reply on plea of Bush Foods's ex-MD for cancellation of NBW

A Delhi court Friday sought reply of the Enforcement Directorate ED on an application moved by Virkaran Awasty, former Managing Director of Indian company Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd BFOPL, seeking cancellation of non-bailable warrant NBW i...

Department to use R496 million to assist early childhood development

As part of relief measures to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on early childhood development ECD, Social Development will use R496 million to assist the sector, which is amongst the hardest hit.In a statement on Friday, the depa...

Soccer-Leipzig still in the dark over Liverpool game - club

RB Leipzig do not yet know where they will play their Champions League last-16 first leg against Liverpool on Feb. 16 with the club working on a number of options if German authorities refuse entry to the English club. Germany has banned al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021