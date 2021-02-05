Thane civic chief presents Rs 2.75k cr budget for 2021-22

Thane civic chief presents Rs 2.75k cr budget for 2021-22PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:16 IST
Thane municipal commissioner VipinSharma on Friday presented a Rs 2,755.32 crore budget for2021-22, including Rs 1,221.90 crore for transport, Rs 333crore for water supply and Rs 249.90 crore for roads andpublic works, an official said.
In his budget address, Sharma said Rs 1,152.70 crorewas expected from GST and stamp duty, Rs 693.24 crore by wayof property taxes, Rs 208.10 crore as water supply taxes, andRs 342 crore from Town Development funds.
The budget has earmarked Rs 333 crore for watersupply, Rs 308.04 crore for waste management, Rs 270.11 crorefor education, Rs 256.84 crore for health, Rs. 1221.90 crorefor transport, Rs 215.56 crore for water and sanitation, andRs 249.90 for roads and public works.
