Left Menu

Bombing in southwestern Pakistan kills 2 people, wounds 5

A bomb went off near a government office in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Friday, killing at least two people and wounding five, police said.No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, which took place near the office of the deputy commissioner, said Abdul Ali, a local police officer.

PTI | Quetta | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:34 IST
Bombing in southwestern Pakistan kills 2 people, wounds 5

A bomb went off near a government office in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Friday, killing at least two people and wounding five, police said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, which took place near the office of the deputy commissioner, said Abdul Ali, a local police officer. He said rescuers transported the bodies and the wounded to a nearby hospital.

Ali refused to speculate on who could be behind the bombing. Previous such attacks have been claimed by militants and separatist groups fighting in Baluchistan province, where Quetta is the capital.

Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by small separatists groups demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region's natural resources, such as gas and oil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: India completes 50 lakhs vaccinations in 21 days

With the vaccination of 3,31,029 beneficiaries on Friday, India has completed 50 lakhs 5 million COVID-19 vaccinations in 21 days and has become the fastest country to do so, said Union Health Ministry. Addressing a press conference here, M...

Delhi court seeks ED's reply on plea of Bush Foods's ex-MD for cancellation of NBW

A Delhi court Friday sought reply of the Enforcement Directorate ED on an application moved by Virkaran Awasty, former Managing Director of Indian company Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd BFOPL, seeking cancellation of non-bailable warrant NBW i...

Department to use R496 million to assist early childhood development

As part of relief measures to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on early childhood development ECD, Social Development will use R496 million to assist the sector, which is amongst the hardest hit.In a statement on Friday, the depa...

Soccer-Leipzig still in the dark over Liverpool game - club

RB Leipzig do not yet know where they will play their Champions League last-16 first leg against Liverpool on Feb. 16 with the club working on a number of options if German authorities refuse entry to the English club. Germany has banned al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021