US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open at record high on stimulus progress, job market rebound

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 20:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at record highs on Friday on signs of progress towards more economic stimulus, while a closely watched jobs report confirmed the labor market was stabilizing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.0 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 31093.81. The S&P 500 rose 6.6 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 3878.3​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 47.1 points, or 0.34%, to 13824.878 at the opening bell.

Also Read: US STOCKS-Nasdaq scales new high ahead of big-tech earnings; cyclicals lag

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

