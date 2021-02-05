Left Menu

Liquor worth Rs 4 lakh, Rs 4.36 lakh cash seized in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 05-02-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 20:25 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Smuggled liquor worth Rs 4 lakhand Rs 4.36 lakh cash were seized from a tempo and car thatwere moving together in Palghar district, an official said onFriday.

While the liquor bottles were kept in a specially madecompartment in the tempo, the cash was found under thedashboard of the car, both of which were recovered after atip-off on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, hesaid.

''The seizures took place on Kuikde-Nagzari road nearGundale village. The driver of the tempo fled while that ofthe car has been arrested,'' Vijay Buken, Superintendent ofState Excise, Palghar, said.

