WB govt likely to reshuffle top police officials before assembly poll

With the assembly election roundthe corner, the West Bengal government is likely to nameSoumen Mitra as the new commissioner of Kolkata Police, astate government official said on Friday.

Mitra will replace Anuj Sharma who may be made theadditional director general (ADG) of the state CID, he said.

Siddhinath Gupta, presently the ADG of state CID maybe named as the ADG (South Bengal.

The Election Commission had named Mitra as thecommissioner of the city police during the 2016 assembly pollin the state replacing the then top cop Rajeev Kumar.

The state poll is due in April-May.

The official said Jawed Shamim, who is the KolkataPolice special commissioner (II) may take over as the next ADG(Law and order) of the state, while Gyanwant Singh may be theADG (Armed Police).

Changes are likely to be made in the rank ofcommissioners of police in the commissionerates ofneighbouring Bidhannagar, Barrackpore and Howrah, he said.

Supratim Sarkar, the additional commissioner of police(II) of Kolkata Police may be named as the next CP ofBidhannagar Police replacing Mukesh, while Ajay Kumar may betake up the top post in Barrackpore Police in place of ManojVerma, the official said.

C Sudhakar is likely to take charge as the chief ofHowrah Police Commissionerate, he said.

''The necessary order for these postings will be issuedvery soon,'' the official added.

