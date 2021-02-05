Germany says expulsion of diplomats by Russia unjustified
Russia's decision to expel diplomats from Germany, Sweden and Poland is in no way justified and further damages relations to Europe, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday. There will be a response if Russia does not reconsider this step, Maas said in a statement.
"Russia's decision to expel several EU diplomats, including an employee of the embassy in Moscow, is in no way justified and is further damaging relations with Europe," Maas said. Russia earlier announced the expulsion of diplomats from Sweden, Germany and Poland, accusing them of taking part in illegal protests last month against the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
