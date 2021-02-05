Merkel condemns Moscow's "unjustified" expulsion of German diplomats

Merkel condemns Moscow's "unjustified" expulsion of German diplomatsReuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-02-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:07 IST
Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned Russia's expulsion of German diplomats as a further step by Moscow away from the rule of law.
Russia on Friday announced the expulsion of diplomats from Sweden, Germany and Poland, accusing them of taking part in illegal protests last month against the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
"We consider this expulsion to be unjustified," Merkel told reporters after a video conference on defence and security issues with French President Emmanuel Macron, adding that the two had received news of the expulsions during the meeting.
