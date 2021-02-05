Left Menu

More Guatemalan victims identified in Mexican massacre

Three more Guatemalan victims have been identified among the 19 people killed in a massacre in Mexico's northeastern state of Tamaulipas last month, Mexican authorities said on Friday. Authorities have been working to identify the bodies using DNA collected by people who believe their relatives, many of whom are Guatemalan migrants, may be among the victims.

The bodies, some badly charred and with gunshot wounds, were found along a popular migrant smuggling route in a remote area of the border state of Tamaulipas in northeastern Mexico.

The identification of the three additional victims puts the total number of Guatemalans confirmed to have been killed at the scene at five, the Tamaulipas attorney general's office said in a statement. Two Mexicans have also been identified. Earlier this week, Mexican officials arrested a dozen police officers on suspicion of involvement in the massacre and dismissed eight migration officials over the case.

