Poland summons Russian ambassador over expulsion of diplomat

Poland summons Russian ambassador over expulsion of diplomatReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 05-02-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:21 IST
Poland has summoned the Russian ambassador over the expulsion of a Polish diplomat in St. Petersburg who was accused of taking part in protests against the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the foreign ministry said on Friday.
"The Polish side expects the Russian authorities to reverse this erroneous decision," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "Otherwise, Poland leaves itself the option to take appropriate steps."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexei Navalny
- Polish
- St. Petersburg
- Kremlin
- Russian
- Poland
ALSO READ
Polish president backs lockdown despite business frustration
French minister Beaune: Polish restrictions on abortion mark "sad day"
Polish protests against abortion ruling pose coronavirus infection risks, says minister
Polish protesters gather as ruling restricting abortion set to take effect
Polish retailers welcome shopping malls' restart