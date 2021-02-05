Poland summons Russian ambassador over expulsion of diplomat

Poland has summoned the Russian ambassador over the expulsion of a Polish diplomat in St. Petersburg who was accused of taking part in protests against the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The Polish side expects the Russian authorities to reverse this erroneous decision," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "Otherwise, Poland leaves itself the option to take appropriate steps."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)