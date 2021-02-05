Left Menu

100,000 sign petition calling for unfettered British-N.Irish trade

More than 100,000 people signed a petition by Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in just over 24 hours calling on the British government to remove post-Brexit trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 05-02-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:26 IST
100,000 sign petition calling for unfettered British-N.Irish trade

More than 100,000 people signed a petition by Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in just over 24 hours calling on the British government to remove post-Brexit trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom. A month after Britain left the EU's orbit, it is once again arguing with Brussels over the most contentious issue of its five year Brexit negotiations - rules for trade involving Northern Ireland.

To ensure no land border between the British-ruled region and the rest of Ireland, Britain left Northern Ireland behind in the EU single market and customs union when the rest of the United Kingdom left on Jan. 1. But that meant agreeing to checks on goods arriving from England, Scotland or Wales. Many pro-British Northern Irish unionists fiercely oppose the new trade barriers, and some of the checks were suspended at two ports this week after reports of staff intimidation in a region beset conflict for 30 years until a 1998 peace deal.

The DUP has stepped up its campaign against the protocol in recent days, including launching the petition. Now that it has 100,000 signatures, the British parliament is required to consider a debate on it. "We have made the case to the Prime Minister and now the people have made a very public appeal to the Government of their country to act," DUP leader Arlene Foster, the first minister of Northern Ireland's devolved government, said in a statement.

The EU and Britain agreed this week to hold further talks to resolve difficulties that have already impeded deliveries of goods, notably food. However Ireland's foreign minister warned on Thursday that there was no scope for dramatic changes. The DUP's petition called for London to invoke an emergency clause in the protocol, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said his government would do if necessary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

The Boys Season 3’s returning actors revealed, Jensen Ackles talks on his character Soldier Boy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala Catholic Bishops Council slams ex-Kerala CM's son for justifying conversion of church in Turkey to mosque

The Kerala CatholicBishops Council on Friday hit out at Chandy Oommen, son offormer Congress chief minister Oommen Chandy for allegedlyjustifying the conversion of Hagia Sophia church in Turkey toa mosque.Chandy Oommen, a youth congress lea...

NFL-Five storylines to follow at the Super Bowl

Five storylines to watch when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl in Tampa on Sunday 1 - Can the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes pull off a repeat winThe Chiefs ended a Super Bowl drought lasting five decades i...

FACTBOX-NFL-Profile of the Kansas City Chiefs

Profile of the American Football Conferences Kansas City Chiefs, who play the National Football Conferences Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Founded 1959. Began play as the Dallas Texans as a charter member of the American ...

Tomar defends farm laws in RS; 'death warrants' for farmers, says Cong MP

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday asserted that the governments offer to amend the new farm laws to assuage farmers sentiments did not mean they had any flaws even as opposition parties demanded fresh legislations with one...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021