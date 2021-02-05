Manipur govt committed to control law and order along NHs : CM

Manipur Chief Minister N BirenSingh on Friday told the House that the government iscommitted to control the law and order situation, includingincidents of tax collection by unidentified persons along thenational highways.

In a clarification to the calling attentionmotion by opposition MLA Khumukcham Joykishan Singh on thereported collection of taxes by anti-social elements on NH 37in the state, the chief minister said the government hasalready discussed the deployment of mobile security teamswhich can cover five to ten km along the national highways.

Commando and security teams will be stationed atvulnerable areas as well, he said.

Biren Singh said on the intervening night of January31 and February 1 a cement-laden truck was pushed down a gorgenear Nungba area along the Imphal-Jiribam highway byunidentified persons out to collect taxes illegally from truckowners and drivers.

An FIR was lodged in connection with the incidentand search is on to apprehend the culprits.

''The government condemns such anti-social elements inthe strongest term since drivers, particularly those plying onhighways are rendering their services for each one of us bybringing in essential commodities into the state,'' the chiefminister added.

