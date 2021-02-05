Left Menu

Manipur govt committed to control law and order along NHs : CM

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 05-02-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 22:05 IST
Manipur govt committed to control law and order along NHs : CM

Manipur Chief Minister N BirenSingh on Friday told the House that the government iscommitted to control the law and order situation, includingincidents of tax collection by unidentified persons along thenational highways.

In a clarification to the calling attentionmotion by opposition MLA Khumukcham Joykishan Singh on thereported collection of taxes by anti-social elements on NH 37in the state, the chief minister said the government hasalready discussed the deployment of mobile security teamswhich can cover five to ten km along the national highways.

Commando and security teams will be stationed atvulnerable areas as well, he said.

Biren Singh said on the intervening night of January31 and February 1 a cement-laden truck was pushed down a gorgenear Nungba area along the Imphal-Jiribam highway byunidentified persons out to collect taxes illegally from truckowners and drivers.

An FIR was lodged in connection with the incidentand search is on to apprehend the culprits.

''The government condemns such anti-social elements inthe strongest term since drivers, particularly those plying onhighways are rendering their services for each one of us bybringing in essential commodities into the state,'' the chiefminister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

The Boys Season 3’s returning actors revealed, Jensen Ackles talks on his character Soldier Boy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Chiefs eager to close out 'Run it Back' season with Super Bowl win

Run it back. Those three words formed the mantra the Kansas City Chiefs adopted this season in their bid to become the first team in 16 years to repeat as Super Bowl champions and position themselves as the NFLs next dynasty.The Chiefs, who...

Tomar defends farm laws in RS; 'death warrants' for farmers, says Cong MP

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday asserted that the governments offer to amend the new farm laws to assuage farmers sentiments did not mean they had any flaws even as opposition parties demanded fresh legislations with one...

Kerala Catholic Bishops Council slams ex-Kerala CM's son for justifying conversion of church in Turkey to mosque

The Kerala CatholicBishops Council on Friday hit out at Chandy Oommen, son offormer Congress chief minister Oommen Chandy for allegedlyjustifying the conversion of Hagia Sophia church in Turkey toa mosque.Chandy Oommen, a youth congress lea...

NFL-Five storylines to follow at the Super Bowl

Five storylines to watch when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl in Tampa on Sunday 1 - Can the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes pull off a repeat winThe Chiefs ended a Super Bowl drought lasting five decades i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021