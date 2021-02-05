Left Menu

HC expresses concern over 'demeaning' statements on other religions by some persons

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-02-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 22:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Madras High Court on Fridayexpressed concern over some people making 'demeaning'statements against other religions and observed that 'spewingvenom' on other faiths ''defies the very purpose of religion.'' The court made the observation while hearing a batchof petitions against evangelist Mohan C Lazarus, facing casesfor making controversial remarks against Hindu temples.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh quashed the FIRs andcriminal proceedings against Lazarus, after he expressedregret for his statements.

''Unfortunately, in many instances, people get blindlyattached to their religious beliefs and tend to makedemeaning statements against other religions.'' ''People who make such reckless statements think thatsuch statements will make their religious beliefs superiorand the beliefs that they demean, inferior,'' the judge said.

This was not the purpose of religion and religiousfaiths, and such acts only offend the religious faith of theconcerned persons, he said.

''Spewing venom against another religious faith anddeveloping hatred among the followers of a particularreligion against another, defies the very purpose of religionwhich is meant to help a human being evolve towards highertruths,'' the judge said.

While secularism in the West is usually taken to beemphasising the separation of the state and religion, Indiansecularism stresses equal tolerance of all religions,he said.

Further, as persons capable of influencing largesections of the society that is driven by its religioussentiments, one needs to be extremely cautious andconscientious in exercising their rights, be it one ofexpression, religion or any other right.

''It cannot be at the cost of injuring the sentimentsand rights of other fellow citizens who also form aconstituent part of the rich culture and value system thatour nation embodies,'' the judge said.

