Thieves take ATM away, decamp with Rs 7.6 lakh

(EDS: RPT after adding words in para-I) Hyderabad, Feb 5 (PTI): Thieves decamped with an ATMin Adilabad district of Telangana, over 300 km from here, andgot away with Rs 7.6 lakh in cash, police said on Friday.

The robbers struck at the kiosk of the ATM of a PSU bankearly today and took the machine out by pulling it with achain, the police said.

The ATM was easily removed as it was loosely fixed andtaken away in a vehicle, they said.

The thieves stole the cash chest and dumped the rest ofthe machine on the outskirts of the town, they said.

A case was registered following a complaint from theofficials of the bank, they added.

