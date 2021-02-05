Left Menu

In call with deputy Myanmar military chief, U.N. envoy condemns coup

Reuters | New York | Updated: 05-02-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 23:16 IST
In call with deputy Myanmar military chief, U.N. envoy condemns coup

U.N. Myanmar envoy Christine Schraner Burgener spoke with the country's deputy military chief Soe Win overnight, strongly condemning the military's actions and calling for the immediate release of all those detained, a U.N. spokesman said on Friday.

The Myanmar army detained the country's leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others on Monday in response to "election fraud," handed power to military chief Min Aung Hlaing and imposed a one-year state of emergency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's COVID-19 lockdown likely to be extended for another two weeks- Bloomberg News

Germany is likely to extend its COVID-19 lockdown for another two weeks, Bloomberg reported httpsbloom.bg2MCO9dE on Friday, citing people familiar with the discussions.Officials in Berlin have concluded that its too early to lift the restri...

International Criminal Court rules it has jurisdiction over Palestinian Territories

The International Criminal Court ruled on Friday that it has jurisdiction over war crimes or atrocities committed in the Palestinian Territories, opening the door for possible investigations against the objections of Israel.Judges said thei...

Coca-Cola's South African bottler to increase black ownership stake to 20%

Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa CCBSA will increase the stake held by employees and black empowerment investors in the company to 20, it said on Friday, in a bid to meet merger conditions laid out by competition authorities. In 2014, the C...

Myanmar tells internet providers to block Twitter and Instagram 'until further notice'

Mobile operators and internet service providers in Myanmar received a government directive on Friday to block access to Twitter and Instagram in the country until further notice, Norwegian telecom Telenor said in a statement.The announcemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021