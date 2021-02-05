Special investigation team of West Bengal CID to look into coal scam

A Special Investigation Team(SIT) of the West Bengal CID was formed here on Friday toprobe into the multi-crore coal scam, a source in the stateagency said.

A team of the state Criminal Investigation Department(CID) visited a few places in the Asansol-Raniganj coal beltduring the day in connection with the probe, he said.

The multicrore scam, arising out of illegal quarryingfrom abandoned mines of Eastern Coalfields, allegedly involvesnames of several big shots.

''An SIT has been formed to investigate into the coalscam. Out officers visited a few places in Asansol andRaniganj belt,'' the official said.

According to the source, CID sleuths may soon visitthe office of the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) as part ofthe ongoing investigation.

The CBI is also probing into the alleged illegaltrading of coal in the Asansol-Raniganj belt. The centralagency has lodged an FIR against Anup Majee, who is the primeaccused in the case.

Last November, the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) carried out massive search operations in four states --West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh -- afterregistering a case against Majee.PTI SCHRMS RMS

