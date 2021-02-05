Left Menu

Greece tightens some lockdown curbs to stem spread of COVID-19 infections

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 05-02-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 23:47 IST
Greece tightens some lockdown curbs to stem spread of COVID-19 infections
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Greece on Friday tightened lockdown restrictions in parts of the country including Athens in a bid to halt the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic after a rise in infections in recent days.

Under the new curbs, authorities brought forward by three hours a nighttime curfew in metropolitan Athens, where about half of the country's population lives, and in other high-infection areas during weekends.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 in Delhi: 154 fresh cases, two deaths; positivity rate 0.26 pc

Delhi recorded 154 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, while the death toll rose to 10,873 with two new fatalities, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.26 per cent, authorities said.The fatality count on Friday was same as that on February 2...

Over 90k samples archived so far in 17 national COVID-19 bio-repositories: Govt

A total of 90,361 samples of serum, nasopharyngeal swab, plasma and peripheral blood mononuclear cells have been archived so far across the 17 national COVID-19 bio-repositories, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday....

Coca-Cola's South African bottler to increase black ownership stake to 20%

Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa CCBSA will increase the stake held by employees and black empowerment investors in the company to 20, it said on Friday, in a bid to meet merger conditions laid out by competition authorities. In 2014, the C...

China granted WHO team full access in Wuhan

A member of the World Health Organization expert team investigating the origins of the coronavirus in Wuhan says the Chinese side granted full access to all sites and personnel they requested a level of openness that even he hadnt expected...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021